Ray Williams (Alonzo Ray Williams), former owner of Ray's Body & Paint Shop of Norfolk VA; world's best pop-pop, fisherman, husband, father, prankster, and friend; passed away peacefully in his NC home on Monday December 21st 2020 at the age of 73 after an almost 3 year battle with cancer. Born to Clinton A. Williams Sr. and Nellie Farr on October 19th, 1947; Ray spent the early part of his childhood growing up in Knotts Island NC. At age 7 Ray moved with his family to Norfolk VA, where he was raised by his father and step mother Pearl (Pond) Williams. He spent his teenage and early adult years painting cars by day and peeling tires by night. A car enthusiast, his early career started off at Southern Body Works. He further developed his skills and mastered his craft at Yarmouth Street Garage and Bill Harden's Garage on Colley avenue. On a hope and a dream, he would soon go on to establish Ray's Body & Paint Shop; where without an ounce of quit- he became well known and respected in his industry. He always took pride in his work and loved what he did. His dedication and attention to detail shined brightly through his work. After over 40 years of operation, Ray cashed out on the business he built and retired blissfully in Grandy NC where he enjoyed fishing, living life to the fullest, making memories with his grand-daughter (Marlee Rae), manicuring his lawn, and laughing with family & friends who became family. He is preceded in death by his father- Clinton A. Williams Sr., mother- Nellie Farr, stepmother- Pearl (Pond) Williams, brothers (surname Williams)- Clinton "Junior", Wilton "Rabbit",; stepbrothers (surname Jones)- James ("Beanie"), Leroy, Floyd ("Hossey"), Allen, and Clyde. He is survived by his "48 year old bride"- Margaret (Arnold) Williams, daughter- Pamela Dawn Williams, son in law- James Allen Crawford, and "the apple of his eyes"; granddaughter- Marlee Rae Williams. Other surviving family include half sisters & brothers- Anne (Cagley) Laymance, Brenda (Cagley) Adams, Darryl Cagley, "Kenny" Cagley; cousins- Allen Howe, Judy (Williams) Waterfield, Dalton WIlliams, Gary Howe; inlaws- Frank L. Arnold Jr., "Ann" (Yates) Jones, Ann (Arnold) Tharp; in addition to their respective spouses & families- including several generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ray Williams--- a hell of a man, all around nice guy, party-animal, memory-maker, picture-taker, "slurpee"- drinker, friend of many, foe of few, a big heart & equally big smile, never met a stranger, always help a stranger, a little prideful, and always thoughtful--- his absence will roar as loud as his life. Memorial Service Arrangements will be made & announced following the Holidays. A Celebration Of Life will be planned for the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Alonzo Ray Williams may be directed to support esophageal cancer at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Donations can be made online at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel or by mail. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Alonzo Ray Williams to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
