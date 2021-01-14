Mr. Alphonso Downing entered eternal rest on January 8, 2021 at his residence in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Celebration of Life Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at New Mt. Zion COGIC Church, Camden, North Carolina (services will be live-streamed). A public walk-through viewing will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are required for all services. Mr. Downing leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife: Marietta Downing of the home; three daughters, Melvina Downing-Matthews (Mark), North Carolina, Selena Fears, Florida and Lisa Stewart (Pernell), Maryland. One son: Al Downing Jr., New York. One step-son: Terry Ryan Jr. (Shelia), New York and two step daughters: Francis Ferebee (Tavarus), Virginia and Sabrina Perry (William), North Carolina. Two special Goddaughters, Debbie Woods, Texas and Sh’Rhonda Sawyer (Joshua), North Carolina. One Bonus son: Anthony Wills (Okeetha), North Carolina and two Bonus daughters, Antoinette Gibbs (Javis), North Carolina and Angie Thornton (Kelvin), North Carolina. One brother, Floyd Downing, North Carolina; 19 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, his nurse who became family, Angie Wilson and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. You may sign the on-line guestbook at www.beachrivers.com Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Downing family.