Alridge Williams

Alridge Michael Williams
MOYOCK - "When peace, like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, whatever my lot. thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well, with my soul."
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Alridge Michael Williams of Moyock, North Carolina who answered the Master's call on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Adkins Memorial Funeral Home at 1:00pm. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place and everyone attending the service must wear a mask. The family wishes to thank everyone in advance for their willingness to adhere to these guidelines in advance.
Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted into the hands of Adkins Memorial Funeral Home of Elizabeth City, North Carolina.