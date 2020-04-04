Alverta F. Morris
ELIZABETH CITY - Alverta F. Morris (Mert), a resident of Elizabeth City Health Care and Rehabilitation Facility, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was a former employee for Belk-Tyler Department Store and the Kramer Building on Main Street, where she served as the Elevator Operator for over 30 years. She was also a part-time worker for Winslow Accounting Service.
As a member of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, she served as a Deaconess, past president of several church choirs, and a strong supporter of various church organizations.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at noon at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, 506 York Street, Elizabeth City, N.C.. Limited seating is available due to the coronavirus. Burial will be in New Oak Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 4, from 4-6 pm at Walson Funeral Home.
