It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Alvin Earl Wiggins who entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home in Chester, PA surrounded by his loving family. Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12:00pm at the E. Ray Cox Convocation Center located at 395 Old Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA. He will lie in state from 11:00am until time of service. We will be adhering to all Covid-19 restrictions and everyone attending the service must wear a mask. Professional Services of Excellence and Care have been entrusted to Adkins Memorial Funeral Home of Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
