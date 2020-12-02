Alvin McClease Griffin
ELIZABETH CITY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Alvin Griffin who answered the Master's Call on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie, North Carolina.
Mr. Alvin McClease Griffin was the father of Gail Adkins Whitehurst & the grandfather of Maeriah Whitehurst and Elizabeth City 2nd Ward Councilman Gabriel Adkins.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A Walk-Through Viewing will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home. Please remember to wear your masks and social distancing measures will be in place.
Adkins Memorial Funeral Home has been charged to serve the Adkins/Griffin families with excellence and care during their time of bereavement.