COINJOCK - Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt, also known as "Nan" or "Panda" as she was lovingly nick-named was born February 27, 1990 in Minnesota. She moved to North Carolina in 2004 where she was tragically taken from us January 19, 2022. Amanda was predeceased by her grandfather Gary and sadly, Amanda's brother, Dillon recently joined her in eternity as well.
A graduate of Currituck County High School, Amanda went on to earn her cosmetology credentials from Rudy & Kelly- a Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology. Hair design and make-up were her passions. She was an intelligent and beautiful woman with a heart of gold. If you had the honor to be a part of Amanda's life; she loved you unconditionally.
Amanda is survived by her mother, Tonia Gardinier; her father, Daniel Hunt; her step-dad, Paul Bergara; her twin-sister, Alicia Hunt; her four half-brothers, Korbin, Myles, Anthony, and Jaxon; two half-sisters Calidora and Paige; one nephew, Jacob; her grandparents Mary, Ernie and Melinda, Nancy, and Johnny and Debra and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The lives of Amanda Hunt and Dillon Hunt will be honored together at a memorial service Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 2 pm at Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco, NC.
