Amanda Hunt

Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt

COINJOCK - Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt, also known as "Nan" or "Panda" as she was lovingly nick-named was born February 27, 1990 in Minnesota. She moved to North Carolina in 2004 where she was tragically taken from us January 19, 2022. Amanda was predeceased by her grandfather Gary and sadly, Amanda's brother, Dillon recently joined her in eternity as well.

