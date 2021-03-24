Amanda S. Wood

Amanda Rae Smith Wood, age 45, of Elizabeth City, NC died unexpectedly in a car accident, along with her daughter, Raeann, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Born in Flint, MI on December 9, 1975. She was the daughter of Minister Robert “Bob” D. Smith and Ruth Ann Ziebart Smith, and the wife of Robert “Bob” Lynn Wood, Jr. Amanda was a social worker for Currituck County where she helped place children in homes. She felt as though they were like her children as well and she was passionate about her work. Family was her love. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by a daughter, Hannah Wood; a son, Tevice Wood, a brother, Nick S. Smith; her mother-in law and father-in-law, Bob and Judy Wood; her sister-in-law, Amy Lonzanida, a nephew, Noah Lonzanida; a niece, Stella Lonzanida; and the many foster children she adored and loved as her own. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Towne South Church of Christ with Pastor Roger Burns and the Rev. Jason Wise officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen For the Cure, 13770 Noel Rd., Ste. 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Flowers may be ordered for the family through one of our local florists by going directly to https://www.twifordfh.com/send-flowers/ . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Wood family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.