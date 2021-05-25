Amy Crystal Reed
MOYOCK - Amy Crystal Reed, 44, died May 18, 2021. Amy was born in Norfolk, VA to James Winstead and Racheal Woolard Pager. Amy enjoyed working for the school system for over 10 years, but her passion was spending time with and caring for her family, especially her children.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 6 years E. John Reed; children, Harry and Michael Culpepper, Ashley Curlings, and Cassidy Reed, all of Moyock; mother, Rachel Pager and her husband Tracy of Moyock; brother, James Winstead and his wife Cindy of Moyock; uncle, Thomas Woolard; and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (www.info-komen.org). For information and to express condolences to the family, visit www.altmeyerfh.com.