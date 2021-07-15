Andrew Chilcott
HERTFORD - Andrew "Andy" Chilcott, 55, of Hertford, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 in his home where he was being cared for by family.
Born in Japan on March 15, 1966, he was the son of Viola Irene Bushman Chilcott of Copalis Crossing, WA and the late David Leland Chilcott. A veteran, he served in the Navy for a total of 16 years and then transitioned to civil service where he continued to work as a Radar Technician for 18 years. A member of Chapel on the Sound and former member of the Holiday Island Yacht Club, he had also been active for many years with the Bethel Vol. Fire Department. He always had a heart for others and enjoyed volunteering and supporting various community projects and fundraisers whenever the need arose.
In addition to his mother, surviving are his wife of 18 years, Faye Lynn Smith Chilcott; a daughter, Hannah Rose Chilcott; a son, David Andrew Chilcott, all of the home; a brother, Walter Chilcott of Crestview, FL; two sisters, Rosemarie Pflieger (husband, Jerry) of Rock Springs, WY, and Gwendolyn Garcia (husband, Rolando) of Sedro-Woolley, WA; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements