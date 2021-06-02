It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our son, Andrew Collins Winslow. He was born July 15,1988 and passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Over the last year, Andrew had endured some medical challenges and was working towards recovery. We thank God for the blessing of the time we spent together in the last year. Andrew was a special man who enjoyed traveling all over the country with his job. He was very knowledgeable about many things and liked to share his opinion. On Saturday, May 29th the Lord decided to set him free, and now he is at peace. An honest and compassionate man of good character, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind his parents, Herbert and Melinda Winslow; his brother, Matthew Winslow and wife, Melanie, and their son, Mason. Also surviving are numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 3, at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller and Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor H. Gene Boyce. Friends are invited to join the family in the funeral home the hour prior to the services on Thursday. A private burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery. For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider the American Heart Association or the American Stroke Association in Andrew's memory. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
