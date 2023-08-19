Andrew James Flowers, born on December 17, 1953, in Lehighton, PA, peacefully passed away on July 26, 2023, in Elizabeth City, NC. He was 69 years old at the time of his death. Andrew's journey in life was filled with love, adventure, and dedication. It was at a carnival that he crossed paths with the love of his life, Anne, and their story unfolded from there. Throughout his career, Andrew worked diligently, leaving lasting impressions wherever he went. He dedicated his time to Interstate Van Lines, private lawn service, Shreve Oil Company, and dedicated many years to the United States Postal Service. Andrew had a wide range of interests and passions. He was an active member of the CMA Motorcycle Club and found solace in his faith at the New Community Church. His unwavering commitment to helping others led him to volunteer for organizations such as Meals on Wheels and the Albemarle Food Bank. He was also involved in Souls Ministry, providing comfort and support to those in need. In his free time, Andrew immersed himself in woodworking and enjoyed exhilarating snow skiing trips with his family in Tahoe. He also nurtured young talents as a coach for little league football and cherished playing softball. Andrew's service to his country in the United States Army was a source of great pride for him. He served honorably, earning accolades such as the National Defense Service Medal, Army Occupational Medal Berlin, Expert M16, and Hand Grenade. Andrew leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. He is survived by his adoring wife, Anne Flowers, who stood by his side through thick and thin. He had a special bond with his niece Terri Gilbert, whom he loved like a daughter, as well as his nieces Kelly Lynn Cobb and Tammy Kirschman, godson and nephew Jason Dominick Berry and several great-nieces and nephews. Andrew took immense joy in his grandchildren, Brittney Scott and Travis Gilbert. He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Riley; and his siblings-in-law, Lynn and Don Cobb and Aimee Jo and Matthew Gober. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 2, 2023, at 11:00 am at the New Community Church, located at 100 Kathryn Ct, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, with a reception to follow. Andrew will find his final resting place in the Sarasota National Cemetery. Andrew James Flowers will be forever remembered as a kind-hearted soul who brought light into the lives of those around him. His love for his family, dedication to his community, and unwavering faith serve as an inspiration to us all. May his spirit continue to guide and comfort us in our own journeys. Twiford Funeral Homes, Elizabeth City is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
