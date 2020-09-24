Andy Burton, Jr.
CURRITUCK - Herbert Andrew "Andy" Burton, Jr., age 66, of Womack Dr., Currituck, NC died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sentara Heart Hospital. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 28, 1954 to Wilma Lee Burton and the late Herbert Andrew Burton, he was the widower of Debra Lynn Hughey Burton. Andy worked as a bulk plant operator with Texaco Inc. until his retirement and had a passion for fishing and cooking.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, A. J. Burton and Melissa Keyes of Currituck, NC; a sister, Tracy Beisgen and husband Ray of Virginia Beach, VA; and a niece, Michelle Vaccaro of Reston, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Burton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.