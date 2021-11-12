Angela Victoria Bowe
GREENSBORO - Angela Victoria Bowe entered eternal rest on November, 3, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.
She was the third child of the late Otis L. Bowe and Katherine White Bowe and was pre-deceased by one sister, Marion Joyce.
Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the New Ramoth Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Rev. Glenn T. Rountree, Jr, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A public walk-through viewing will be Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and 1 hour before service at the church. Masks are still required for all services.
Angela leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, DeJuane Bowe and DeMaris Bowe, of the home; one sister, Debra Hayes; two brothers, Anthony Bowe (MSgt, USAF, Ret.) (April) and Calvin Bowe (Cheryl); two aunts, Naomi Gregory and Louise Gregory; three uncles, Namanuel White (Beulah), Wayman White (Rachel) and William Bowe (Mary); five nephews, Anthony Bowe, Jr. (Maj, USAF) (Ursala), Marcus Bowe, Calvin Bowe, Jr. (Terrain), Daniel Joyce, Jr. and Aarindell Polley; five nieces, Tiffani Bowe, Edith Smith, Danielle Joyce, Caryn Bowe and Anyai Olivia Bowe; three great nephews, Deion Bowe, Mason Bowe and Ethan Smith; five great nieces, Amara Bowe, Averi Bowe, Eliana Smith, Camille Bowe and Lynette Grasso; one brother-in-law, Daniel Joyce (Patricia); one sister-in-law, Valerie Jackson (Johnny); three honorary daughters, Brittany Eaton, Lauren Hamlin, and Veronica N. Lewis; one godson, Malachi Harrison; one goddaughter, Kyleah Eaton; special family friend Clarence Williamson and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Beach River Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Bowe family.