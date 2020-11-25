Angela "Ann" Whitehurst
ELIZABETH CITY - Angela "Ann" Whitehurst entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC. You may watch the service at www.beachrivers.com. Viewing and visitation will take place on Friday from 4-6 pm with open remarks starting at 5:00pm at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at her residence, 203 Rhonda Road, Elizabeth City, NC.
Ann leaves to cherish her memories; loving husband, Donnell Whitehurst; three sons, Kentric Morris (Kia), Kahssan Whitehurst (Rachel) and Rahmel Mallory; daughters, Janieyah Joyner and Melodie Whidbee; seven grandchildren; parents, Raymond and Martha Griffin; sisters, Yvette Swain (Curtis) and Joyce Ferebee; brothers, Roosevelt Lee (Wanda) and Melvin Brothers (Pam); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Whitehurst family.