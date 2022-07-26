Ann B. Twiford

Ann Brickhouse Reynolds Jennings Twiford, 84, of Elizabeth City, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born in Columbia, North Carolina on November 16, 1937, Ann was the daughter of the late Theda Duard Brickhouse and Evora Sawyer Brickhouse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Henry Reynolds, Melvin B. Jennings and Marvin Ray Twiford; and by her brother, Duard Brickhouse. For many years Ann worked in the mobile home industry, first at Beacon Mobile Homes and later with Forbes Mobile Homes. Ann always put others before herself. She had a very outgoing personality and was always inviting people into her home where she was willing to listen to their problems and offer the encouraging and emotional support they needed. Her friends remember her for their famous shopping trips together to Williamsburg, VA. One of the things she enjoyed immensely was cooking for others and was known for her old fashioned fudge, little layer chocolate cake and her big Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Her family and friends will miss her tremendously. Surviving is her daughter, Jan Reynolds Lewis (Marc) of Elizabeth City; three step-daughters, Barbara Jennings Farrow (Roy) of Frisco, Sharon Jennings Messina (Johnny) of Currituck, and Cissy Twiford Hansen (Jeff) of Elizabeth City; a step-son, Marvin Ray "Bud" Twiford, Jr. (Juli) of Lamar, SC; 12 grandchildren, Steven Lewis, Jessica Lanier, Karmin Mikalea, Teresa Winslow, Jake Messina, Ashley Cuthrell, Spring Langley, Billy, Michael, Peter, and Eric Twiford, and Erica Blaton; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many wonderful and caring friends. In accordance with her wishes, no service or visitation is planned. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
