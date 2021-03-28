Ann Bechiom of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was born in County Cavan, Ireland on October 24, 1940 to the late Michael Mulligan and Julia Smyth Mulligan. Also, to be remembered are her beloved husband, Aron Charles Bechiom, Sr.; son, Michael Darren Bechiom; and brother, John Mulligan. Ann is survived by one son, Aron Charles Bechiom, Jr.; granddaughter, Savannah Lynne Bechiom; three brothers, Patrick Mulligan of County Cavan, Ireland, Bernard Mulligan of Birmingham, England, and Seamus Mulligan of Sidney, Australia; one sister, Maura Prendergast of Staten Island, New York; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Edgar Cayce’s Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc., 215 67th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451-2061, Catholic Social Services, 1600 Bay Street, PO Box M/So. Station, Fall River, MA 02724, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 by downloading the form at https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/online-documents/en/pdf/forms/donate-by-mail-form.pdf . Ms. Bechiom requested that no services be held. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bechiom family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.