Ann Drew Denscombe, age 73, of Elizabeth City died on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her residence. Born in Elizabeth City on November 10, 1947 to the late Kenneth Gerald Drew, Sr. and Effie Drew, she was the loving and devoted wife of John Denscombe for over 51 years. After graduating from Elizabeth City High School, Ann attended LPN school at COA and resided in the school’s dormitory. She met John at a dance and they were married in 1969 after he returned from overseas duty with the U.S. Coast Guard. They honeymooned on the drive from Elizabeth City to Miami Beach, FL. After living in Boone and Ramseur, NC, they moved to Elizabeth City in 1973. Ann was the loving mother of two sons, Chris and Jason Denscombe. Chris died in 1979, all too early, at the age of 7. Her granddaughters, Jadie and Lily Denscombe became the absolute loves of her life and she woke up every day excited to spend as much time as possible with them. Ann spent many years taking care of others but taking care of Jadie and Lily was an absolute joy. Survivors include Ann’s husband John, their son Jason, his daughters Jadie Chrislin, Lily Harver and their mother, Lindsey Basnight and her daughter Taiten. Ann’s family also includes her brothers Jerry Drew, his wife Cindy and their children Mandy and her husband Chuck, Jacy and her husband Chris, Jerry and their children Addyson, Benjamin and Effie Grace; another brother Michael Drew, his wife Donna and their children Samuel, Joshua and Rebecca; and a sister, Michelle Goodwin, her husband Wilford, and their children Wesley and Brandy. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church St., Elizabeth City with the Rev. Chad Thomas officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. and also, at the graveside immediately following the service. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Denscombe family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
