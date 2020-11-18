Ann Holder

Ann Toler Holder
ELIZABETH CITY - Ann Elizabeth Toler Holder, 75, of 129 Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born June 14, 1945 in Pasquotank County to the late Conrad Oswald Toler and Margaret Askew Toler and was the wife of Bobby Joe Holder of the residence. She was a homemaker and attended Pearl Street Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a step-daughter, Ann Michelle Robbins of Graycourt, SC; a sister, Connie Fay Daniels of Elizabeth City, NC; three step grandchildren; and a special friend and her family, Sarita Pierce of Hertford, NC.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Lowery officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Holder family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.