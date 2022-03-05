ELIZABETH CITY - Ann Jennings Lewis, age 90, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, March 02, 2022 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on December 22, 1931 to the late William Clinton Jennings and Mildred Jackson Jennings, she was the widow of Hillary Talmadge Lewis. A retired letter carrier for the U. S. Postal Service, she was a member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, the Providence Home Demonstration Club, and the Albemarle Craftsmans Guild.
She is survived by her children, William "Billy" Lewis (Roberta) and Rhonda Watts (Norman) all of Elizabeth City, NC; her grandchildren, Phillip Lewis (Nicole) of Greenville, NC, Holley Metzger (Daniel) of Billings, MT and Bryan Watts of Charlotte, NC; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters. She was predeceased by one sister.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday March 7, 2022 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Lewis family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pasquotank Providence Fire Department, 1995 North Road Street, Elizabeth City. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .
