Ann Roulac McNeil

EDENTON - Ann Roulac McNeil, 78, of Edenton went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. She was born on September 7, 1944, to the late Isaac and Jeanette Roulac in Chowan County, North Carolina.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.