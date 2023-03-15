Ann Roulac McNeil
EDENTON - Ann Roulac McNeil, 78, of Edenton went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. She was born on September 7, 1944, to the late Isaac and Jeanette Roulac in Chowan County, North Carolina.
Ann was the widow of the late Arnold Lee McNeil from Fayetteville, North Carolina. One of her favorite sayings in her later years was "You can't say you trust God and then worry".
Ann was a servant to many, demonstrated through her position as a CNA, the opening of her home to others needing a place to stay, serving a meal to the hungry, and/ or sharing the love of Jesus through financial giving, words of encouragement and prayers.
She leaves to cherish and celebrate her life, 9 children, a brother, Calvin Nixon of Merced, California, 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her Memorial Service will be held at Gale Street Baptist Church 118 W. Gale Street Edenton, North Carolina on Thursday, March 16th at 1pm. Repast will be held immediately after service at the Fannie A. Parker Women's Club 116 W. Albemarle Street Edenton, North Carolina.
