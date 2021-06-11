Anna Theresa Early "Nancy" McGowan, 67, of Hertford, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City, with her family by her side. Mrs. McGowan was born in Wayne County, MI on June 26, 1953, and was the daughter of John Francis Early of Florida and the late Ann Stratton Early. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Lueckel and Debra Early. Active in the community, she was a NC Extension Master Gardener, and enjoyed membership in Sound Gardeners Garden Club, Snug Harbor Civic League, and the Red Hat Society. Surviving along with her father is her husband of 45 years, John Joseph McGowan, Jr. her daughter, Erin Thoele (husband, Travis); two grandsons, Charlie and Connor, all of Fayetteville; three sisters, Roseleen Magee of Dublin, Ireland, Christine Early of Connecticut, and Kathleen Shaw of Michigan; and three brothers, Frank, Tommy, and Joseph Early, all of Michigan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Snug Harbor Community Church, 133 Fir Street, Hertford. Friends may join the family in the Snug Harbor Community Building immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
