Anna Midgett Pendleton
WAVES - Anna Midgett Pendleton, 88, of Waves, NC died Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was born in Waves, NC and graduated from Old Cape Hatteras School. She lived in Elizabeth City, NC for most of her life and recently moved back to her childhood home in Waves, NC.
Anna is survived by her brother, Carroll H. Midgett, Sr.; sister-in-law, Sylvia Midgett; sister-in-law, Alpean Midgett; and many nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Pendleton; brother, William Avner Midgett; brother, Leland R. Midgett ; sister-in-law, Donna K. Midgett; and her parents, Alston and Sarah Midgett.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at West Lawn Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.