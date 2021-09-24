Anna Sledge Taylor

Anna Carol Sledge Taylor, 68, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away peacefully in her home on September 21, 2021. Anna was born in Fort Worth, TX on October 11, 1952, the daughter of Billy Milton Sledge and Carolyn Cleere Sledge. A graduate of Alvarado High School in Johnson County, TX, she matriculated at the University of Texas, Austin before earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Texas, San Antonio. She continued her education at St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, TX. Anna’s keen intellect and analytical mind led her to various roles in property management, title research, and contract law. She helped her husband Gervas S. (Bo) Taylor, III found Bo Taylor Fine Homes in 1989. In 2009, she opened the Nags Head Produce roadside farm stand in Nags Head, NC, and authored Nags Head Produce Recipes. Anna was a passionate and diligent champion for her family, the Democratic Party, the Children and Youth Foundation of Dare County, and the Virginia Dare chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), for which she served as registrar. As a Christian, she raised her family to adhere to those values, and to that end, made her family at home at St. Andrew’s-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Nags Head. She expressed her extraordinary creative mind and talents in her home, her garden and in all the things she touched, especially in the kitchen. Her family and friends delighted in the beauty she created and instilled in their lives and surroundings, and the fabulous recipes she brought to life every day. She was predeceased by her father, Billy Milton Sledge and is survived by her husband Gervas Storrs (Bo) Taylor, III, of Elizabeth City, NC; her children: Roy B. Martin, IV of Norfolk, VA (wife Adale and grandchildren Roy B. Martin, V; and Jackson S. Martin); Gervas S. Taylor, IV of Elizabeth City, NC; Carolyn Cleere Taylor of Elizabeth City, NC; her mother, Carolyn Cleere Sledge of Alvarado, TX; her sisters: Deborah Baker of Grand View, TX (husband Bob); Jean Cherry of Greenville, NC (husband Joey); Jill Miller of Tyler, TX (husband Dennis); and Kerry Thompson of Grand View, TX; and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins and many, many friends who will sorely miss her. Private service. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to St. Andrew’s by the Sea Pre-School, PO Box 445, Nags Head, NC, 27959. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Taylor. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .