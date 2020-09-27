Anna Lane Newton Spivey
HERTFORD - Anna Lane Newton Spivey, age 90, of New Hope Rd., Hertford, NC died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home. Born on March 17, 1930 to the late Lee O. Lane and Joanna Smith, she was the widow of Robert Newton and Matt Spivey, Jr. She worked at a dress shop prior to retiring. Mrs. Spivey was a member of New Hope Methodist Church.
She is survived by three daughters Ella Egan of Oxford, NC, Doris Newton of Wilmington, NC and Nancy Bateman Winslow of Edenton, NC; two sons, Donald Newton of Hertford, NC and Sam Scott of Morganton, NC; six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by two sisters, Louise Hendren and Frances Cameron, and a brother, Paul Lane.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Cedarwood Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Carroll Bundy. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Spivey family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.