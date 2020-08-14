Anna Stallings

Anna Faye Stallings
ELIZABETH CITY - Anna Faye Copeland Stallings, age 90, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Brookdale of Elizabeth City. A native of Perquimans County, she was born July 8, 1930 to the late Roland H. Copeland, Sr. and Margaret Perry Copeland and was the wife of the late Glenwood E. Stallings. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. Mrs. Faye was so gracious and always willing to give and help others. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and church family.
She is survived by a daughter, Glenda Tosado and husband Dr. Daniel Tosado of Miami, FL; her daughter in law, Kathy G. Stallings of Hertford; three grandchildren, Benjamin Tosado and wife Natalie, Sara Scheckner and husband Jesse and Megan Loftin and husband Patrick; four great grandchildren, Tatiana, Owen, William and Cora; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Dr. Dwayne K. Stallings; sisters, Frances Dale and DeLoraine Asbell; and five brothers, Tilson Copeland, Harold H. Copeland, Sherman Copeland, R. H. Copeland, Jr. and Virgil Copeland.
Mrs. Faye was partial to pink as many know and you are invited, but not required, to wear pink in her memory to her service.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Darryl Stallings. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Stallings family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.