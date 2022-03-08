Anne Alfriend Crenshaw

NORFOLK - Anne Alfriend Abbitt Crenshaw, 88, of Norfolk, VA died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at her home peacefully following a long time living with cancer. Born in Norfolk, VA on December 27, 1933 to John S. Alfriend and Harriet Sanderlin Alfriend. She was married to John M. Abbitt, Jr. for 39 years and Frank N. Crenshaw for 16 years, both of whom preceded her in death as well as a son, Jeffery Alfriend Abbitt. She is survived by 3 sons, John M. Abbitt, III (Patricia), Robert B. Abbitt, James B. Abbitt (Michelle); sister, Susan A. Bevan (Alfred); grandchildren, John M. Abbitt, IV, Rosemary Abbitt, Mariel Paige (Dylan), Anne-Randolph, Sarah C. Abbitt, Joel T. Abbitt; great grandson, Aidan Alewine; nephew, Beynon Bevan (Lesa).
Anne graduated for Holton Arms School and Holton Arms Junior College. She was a member of Ruth Sargeant Circle of the Kings Daughters from the age of 12 to the present, The Junior League of Norfolk, Garden Club of Norfolk, The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America- in Commonwealth of VA, Great Bridge Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, lifelong member of the Episcopal Church of Good Shepherd.
She was a master gardener and absolutely loved working in her garden and later in pots on her porch.
Her immense love for family and friends, her grandchildren and great grandson, and extended family was unparalleled. Anne leaves us with a beautiful legacy of a life well lived.
The family would like to recognize and sincerely thank Kindred Hospice, especially Sharline, and also caregivers Doris, Edwina, Brenda, Arnita, and Sheila.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Elmwood Cemetery, Norfolk, VA. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 1501 Colonial Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517 is serving the Abbitt family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CHKD, Norfolk,VA.
Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com
