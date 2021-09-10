Anne Elaine Barnes Owens, 90, former of Small Drive, Elizabeth City, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Windsor House. Mrs. Owens was born in Norfolk, VA on April 4, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Charles Marion Adams and Wilhelmina Coppersmith Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Walter Owens, and by a brother, Charles Marion Adams, Jr. Retired from Mildred's Florist, she was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. Surviving are her four daughters, Nancy Carlson (husband, John) of Elizabeth City, Debbie Owens of Smithfield, VA, Susan Cooper (husband, Jay) of Middlesex, and Kathy Hepler (husband, Tom) of Thomasville; and 12 grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.