Anne Cobb Cherry, 90, of Newborn, GA died on February 12, 2023. Mrs. Cherry was born May 28, 1932 in Merry Hill, NC to George Harold Cobb and Helen Pierce Cobb. She was married to Lawrence Edward “Jeff” Cherry, Sr for sixty years and was a homemaker, caring for her family. Mrs. Cherry lived most of her life in North Carolina but had recently moved to Georgia to be near family. Anne Cherry is survived by her loving husband, Jeff and a daughter, Cheryl Gerber (Dennis). She leaves a brother, Lynn Cobb (Peggy) and grandchildren, Kristin Lauren Hassell, Donald Drew Hassell, Andrew Gerber (Pam) and Noah Gerber as well as three great grandchildren, A.J., Alex and Delilah Gerber. She was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Edward “Eddie” Cherry, Jr. A graveside service will be held at West Lawn Cemetery on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in Elizabeth City, NC., with minister Cory Thomas officiating and minister Homer Styons assisting. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, is serving the Cherry family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
