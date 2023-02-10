Anne Harrington

CAMDEN - Anne Jeralds Harrington, age 93, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her home. Born in Camden on October 6, 1929 to the late Paul J. Jeralds and Clellie Sawyer Jeralds, she was the widow of William Thomas Harrington, her husband of sixty-two years, who preceded her in death in 2010. Her family was everything to her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by six daughters, Glenda H. Carpenter, Cathy H. Wood (Tommy), Tracey H. Leary (Norman), and Amy H. Durden (Mark) all of Camden, NC and Vicky H. Ralph (Buddy) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Sharon H. Phelps of Hertford, NC; three sons, Larry T. Harrington (Sylvia) of Corinth, MS, James "Allen" Harrington (Flo) of Camden, NC and Phillip W. Harrington of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Melvin Jeralds of Camden, NC; twenty grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses of Albemarle Hospice, especially Liz and Amber, and her caregivers Candice, Shirley, Deborah, and Tiquita.
A graveside funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Roberts Family Cemetery, 238 Indiantown Road, Shawboro, NC with Chaplain Scott Taylor officiating. The family will receive visitors at the residence, 310 NC Highway 343 North, Camden, NC 27921.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Harrington family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.