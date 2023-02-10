Anne Harrington

Anne J. Harrington

CAMDEN - Anne Jeralds Harrington, age 93, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her home. Born in Camden on October 6, 1929 to the late Paul J. Jeralds and Clellie Sawyer Jeralds, she was the widow of William Thomas Harrington, her husband of sixty-two years, who preceded her in death in 2010. Her family was everything to her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed.

