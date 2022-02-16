Anne Haven

ELIZABETH CITY - Anne Frances Crane Haven, age 94, of Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, February 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Miami, FL September 30, 1927 to the late Curtis Crane and Ethel Hawkins Crane and was the wife of the late Jesse Haven. She worked as an equine dentist assistant for many years. She was a member of the Springfield Church of Christ and the Living Waters Church of God.
She is survived by her daughter, Gigi Utter (Stewart) of Elizabeth City and son, Harry 'Pete' Geiger (Angela) of FL; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel Lorane Little and Mae Evelyn O'Connor and brothers, Joseph H. Crane, Wyatt Jack Crane, and Charles E. Crane.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Clay Manos. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The family will receive visitors at the home following the service. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Haven. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
