Anne Janey

Anne Oakey Read Janey

MT. OLIVE - Anne Oakey Read Janey died 1/26/2023 after an extended illness. Born in Lawton, Oklahoma on 11/21/1954, she was 68 years old. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy O. Read, a brother, Brooke F. Read of Maryland, 2 local sisters, Elizabeth R.Leary & Molly R. Potter, an aunt, Marjory O. Brodie of Wilmington, NC, & 3 nieces. She was the widow of Arthur Janey, & they lived in Mt. Olive, NC most of their adult lives.

