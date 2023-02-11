Anne Janey

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY
NIGHT TO 3 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to 3 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
MT. OLIVE - Anne Oakey Read Janey died 1/26/2023 after an extended illness. Born in Lawton, Oklahoma on 11/21/1954, she was 68 years old. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy O. Read, a brother, Brooke F. Read of Maryland, 2 local sisters, Elizabeth R.Leary & Molly R. Potter, an aunt, Marjory O. Brodie of Wilmington, NC, & 3 nieces. She was the widow of Arthur Janey, & they lived in Mt. Olive, NC most of their adult lives.
A memorial service will take place at a later date as directed by her family at Seymour Funeral Home in Goldsboro, NC.
