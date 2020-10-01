Anne Waters

Anne Sawyer Waters
ELIZABETH CITY - Anne Sawyer Waters, 86, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 11, 1933 in Pasquotank County to the late William Franklin Sawyer and Mary Hewitt Sawyer and was the widow of John Calvin Waters. She played the piano and organ for forty-five years at The First Baptist Church and then at Corinth Baptist Church where she was a member and loved her Golden Circle Sunday School Class. She had been a bookkeeper for First Union Bank and Farmer's Bank of Sunbury as well as The First Baptist Church, Sawyer's Farm Equipment, Albemarle Plantation, and the Hen House.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Simpson (Paul) of Elizabeth City, NC and Joan Calhoun (Mark) of Seneca, SC; three sisters, Lois Jean Collins of High Point, NC, Gloria Faye Hinson of Hillsborough, NC, and Myra Stepp of Arlington, TX; two brothers, Bobby Sawyer of Williamsburg, VA and Aubrey Sawyer of Winter Haven, FL; five grandchildren, Janna (Richard), Courtney, Austin (fiancee Meg), Lyle, and Ian; and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a son, Jeffery Waters; two sisters, Marie Webb and Mary Miller; and two brothers, Bruce Sawyer and Charles Ray Sawyer.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church with the Rev. Lee Johnson and the Rev. Chad Thomas officiating. The family will greet friends in the church gym immediately following the service. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 1035 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to the Vonceil Head Music Scholarship Fund at the same address. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Waters family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.