Anne Williams

Anne Woodley Bennett Williams
ELIZABETH CITY - Anne Woodley Bennett Williams, age 90, of Church Street, Elizabeth City, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Citadel Transitional Care Center. She was born June 15, 1929 in Pasquotank County, NC to the late Thorburn Powell Bennett and Marion Woodley Bennett. She was the widow of Saint Elmo Williams, following seventy years of marriage. Anne loved both womens and couples bridge, vacations with family and friends at the OBX, snow resorts and bargains of all sorts.
A native of Elizabeth City, Anne graduated from Elizabeth City High School and was a former employee of The Daily Advance newspaper. She worked as the women's page editor and later as a court and police reporter. She was a lifelong member and former board member of First United Methodist Church. Anne also served as a lay delegate at the United Methodist Church Annual Conference and was a two term president of the United Methodist Women. She was formerly a choir member, President of the Fellowship Sunday School class and an elementery Sunday School teacher. Anne was a long time member of the Betsy Dowdy Chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution and also Elizabeth City Junior Women's Club.
Anne is survived by a son, Charles Raymond Williams; a grandchild, Charlotte Parker Williams; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marion Cook "Cookie" Williams; a son, Powell Bennett Williams; and brother and sister-in-law, Charles Thomas Bennett and Claire Love Bennett.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist, 210 South Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
