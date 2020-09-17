Annette Johnson
HERTFORD - Annette Johnson departed from this earthly life on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her residence.
Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Perquimans County High School, Hertford, NC. A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday night from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. Please continue to practice social distancing.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: the apples of her eye, Brian M. Johnson of Raleigh, NC and Brianna J. Green of Hertford, NC; her siblings, Sheala Hill (Jerry) of Pell City, Al, Johnnie Johnson (Helen) of Anniston, Al, Paulette Johnson of Hertford, NC, Ricky Johnson (Tina Gardner) of Antioch, TN and Nadine Johnson of Corona, NY; and a host of other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a beloved brother, William Stanley Johnson and a niece, Leisha Perry. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the family.