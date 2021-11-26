Annette Pullie
ELIZABETH CITY - Annette Pullie of Elizabeth City, North Carolina entered into eternal rest November 18, 2021 at Pelican Health of Norfolk in Norfolk,VA.
Celebration of her life will take place Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 12 noon at Grace and Truth Community Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5 pm until 7 pm. Masks are required.
She leaves behind a son LaShawn Pullie and a brother O'Neal Pullie, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.