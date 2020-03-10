Annie Brock

Annie Spitzer Brock
ELIZABETH CITY - Annie Spitzer Brock, 74, of 615 Millbrooke Circle, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 2, 1945 in Pasquotank County to the late Frank Spitzer and Annie Blades Spitzer and was the widow of Thomas Addison Brock. She was a homemaker and a member of Victory Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Shawn Christopher Brock and wife, Lisa, and Jason Michael Brock; and two granddaughters, Morgan and Bella, all of Elizabeth City, NC. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, especially Nurses Elizabeth and Crystal, and Tender Loving Home Care Staff.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church with the Rev. Reggie Parker officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall and at other times at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to the Drama Department, Victory Christian School, 684 Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Brock family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.