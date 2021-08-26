Annie Harris

Annie L. Harris
MANTEO - Our beloved mother, Annie Luvenia Miller Harris, age 86, died unexpectedly in Idaho while traveling on August 23, 2021.
She was born May 2, 1935 to the late Allen and Adele Miller. Annie lived in Manteo, NC.
She leaves to cherish her memory eight sons, Elbert, Quinton (Grenda), James, Michael (Deborah), Benjamin, Melvin, Anthony, and Johnnie. Also surviving are 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family's plans for Annie's memorial service are pending at this time. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc., was entrusted with arrangements.