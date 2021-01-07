At the request of Horton Family we would like to announce that Mother Annie Harvey Horton has received her Heavenly reward! When great trees fall, rocks on distant hills shudder, lions hunker down in tall grasses, and even elephants lumber after safety. And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly. Spaces fill with a kind of soothing electric vibration. Our senses, restored, never to be the same, whisper to us. They existed. They existed. We can be. Be and be better. For they existed. Annie Harvey Horton was born on January 10, 1935 to the late Willie Harvey and Carrie Virginia Wilson and entered into eternal rest on January 2,2021. Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday January 9,2021 at 12 noon at E Ray Cox Convention Center Virginia Beach, VA. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday January 8,2021 from 6-8 pm at Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations Hertford. She is survived by her husband of 55 years James P. Horton of the home, two Daughters: Yvonne Costley of Franklin, Va, and Brenda Smith of Chesapeake, VA; five sons: Bernard Griffin of Horsehead, NY, Willie Lynch of Littleton, NC, Hubert Horton of Chesapeake, VA, Andre Horton of Hertford, NC and Rev. Dr. Darius J. Horton of Elizabeth City, NC; two brothers: Rev. Dr. Hubert H. Wilson Jr. (Ernestine) of Virginia Beach, VA, John Wilson (Ann) of Alexande, LA; one sister: Carol Reed of Clinton, MD; grandchildren: Mande Woodbury, Toshonda Costley, Danielle Smith Jones, Roger Holmes, Kurt Voitsberger, Clarissa Horton, Jerel Horton and Delton Horton; four great-grandchildren, Taron Robinson ,Hurley Holmes, Harper Homes and Amelia Horton; her dog Tiny Horton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Her son along with The Compassionate Professionals of Horton’s Funeral Home and Cremations is attending to every need of the Horton and connected families with uncompromising dignity.