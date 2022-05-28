Annie L. Dance, 87 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this life on Monday, May 23, 2022 at her residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Pastor Stanford Jones will be delivering the words of comfort. She will lie in state from 12:00 noon until time of service. Left to cherish her loving memories are her children: Dorothy Dance, Mary (Larry) Davis, Joyce Dance, Patricia Cherry, Dennis Sr. (Janice) Dance, all of Elizabeth City, NC; Rose Gibbs of Virginia Beach, VA; Ethel Dance of Elizabeth City, NC and Malissa Dance of Winston-Salem, NC; 19 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great-Great Grandchildren; Two brothers: David (Rev. Doris) Gramby of Elizabeth City, NC and John (Lula) Gramby of Colonial, NJ; One sister, Carolyn Johnson of Loris, SC; One uncle: Bennie Lee (Mable) Sharp and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
