Annie Lowry

Annie Marie Lowry
ELIZABETH CITY - As the sun was setting and casting reflection on the Little River this past Saturday, June 6, 2020, that day drew completion to the marvelous life of Annie Marie Pendleton Lowry also known as "Granny" and "Annie P". She completed her ninety-seven year journey in her home shaded by the big green cypress trees on the banks of the Little River surrounded by family.
She was born November 13, 1922 to the late John Elbridge Pendleton and Annie Keaton Pendleton and was the loving wife of the late Marion Kendrick Lowry. She enjoyed travel, especially bus trips, and the beach; always with her children, grandchildren and friends. A special treat was continuing to host her parents' traditional summer picnics with family and community friends. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and enjoyed the fellowship and companionship of her church family.
Granny was extraordinary in her ability to form deep bonds and lasting relationships with individuals of all ages. That is exhibited in the abiding relationships with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and her large circle of friends. Left with precious and lasting memories are her daughter, Judy L. Mansfield; sons, John H. Lowry and Clay P. Lowry; grandchildren, Tammy Chappell, Tracy Spruill, Ty Lowry, Kent Lowry, Darlene Draper, Sherry Riley, Deborah Fleischman, Barry Lowry and Brad Lowry; and fourteen great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, M.E. "Buddy" Lowry and David "Pete" Lowry and a brother, Edward Pendleton.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Michael Sutton and his staff for their years of care.
A private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 1401 Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to one's charity of choice.