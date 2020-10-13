Annie Oden

Annie Mae Oden
EDENTON - Mrs. Annie Mae Alligood Oden, age 97, of Edenton and formerly of Elizabeth City, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Primetime Assisted Living in Edenton.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, conducted by Rev. Gayla Collins. Due to restrictions and conditions caused by Covid-19 virus, a private family burial will be held. Masks and social distancing are expected.
Mrs. Oden was born in Washington, N.C. on July 27, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Charles Franklin Alligood and Annie Mara Alligood. Mrs. Oden was a proud Washington High School graduate, Class of 1942 along with her husband and they attended each class reunion. She was a dedicated member of the Mt. Herman United Methodist Church of Elizabeth City. Mrs. Oden was one of three ladies in the church (affectionately known as The Three Musketeers) who would drive church members to see sick members of the church. Mrs. Oden was known as the "Road Runner".
Mrs. Oden was married to Logan Wallace "Wally" Oden, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Oden is survived by her daughter, Ann Forehand (Roy) of Edenton; three grandchildren, John Franklin Lamb, Jr. of Shoreview, MN, Clifton Douglas Lamb of Largo, FL, Wallace Lee Lamb of Durham; nine great grandchildren, and step grandson, Lance K. Forehand.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Oden was preceded in death by two sons, Earl Wayne Oden and L. W. "Logan" Oden, Jr.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Oden family.