Annie Tarkington

Annie Mae Tarkington
ELIZABETH CITY - Annie Mae Egan Tarkington, age 94, of Camden, NC died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Center in Elizabeth City, NC. She was born November 9, 1925 to the late Patrick Henry Egan and Myrtle McCoy Egan and was the wife of the late Tully R. Tarkington, Sr. She was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Lorelle Tarkington Staples and husband Carl of Shawboro, NC; her son, Tully R. "Robbie" Tarkington, Jr. of Camden, NC; and two grandchildren, Zachary Staples and Shannon Staples. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Ricks, Catherine Benthal, Margaret McPherson and Charlie Egan.
A private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Tarkington Family Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Darryl Stallings. Memorial donations may be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 219, South Mills, NC 27976. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Tarkington family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.