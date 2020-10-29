Annie B. Whidbee
HERTFORD - Mother Annie B. Whidbee 78 of Hertford, NC transitioned from this earthly life on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Victory Praise and Worship Center, Elizabeth City, NC. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
She leaves behind a legacy of love to cherish her memories: her loving children, William "Pete" Whidbee (Katrina) of Jonesboro, GA, Cynthia Jones (Lionel), Juanita James (Carlton), Hazel Roberta Ferebee (Kendell) and Mary James (Sanford) all of Hertford, NC, Michael Whidbee (Donna) of Durham, NC, Sharon Whidbee (Tim) of Hertford, NC, Pastor Terrance Whidbee (Kelly) of Elizabeth City, NC and Linda Pettaway of Hertford, NC; her siblings, Winson Pettaway, Jr., (Barbara) of Southampton, NY, Kenneth Pettaway of Elizabeth City, NC, Charlie Pettaway of Southampton, NY, Evelyn Taylor of New York, Linda Mae Pettaway of Hertford, NC, Deloris Whidbee (Jack) of Elizabeth City, NC, Mary Coston (Booker T) of Elizabeth City, NC and Dorothy Foreman of Hertford, NC; twenty-seven grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; two uncles, William Holley of Seaford, DE and Clarence Holley of Hertford, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Whidbee family.