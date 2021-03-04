Annis Norfleet Murphy, 82, of the Snug Harbor community of Hertford, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Murphy was born in Bertie County on March 4, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Leslie Graham Norfleet and Annie Vick Norfleet. A graduate of Norview High School, she furthered her education at Longwood University and then on to Old Dominion University where she graduated with a Master's Degree in Marine Biology. A retired teacher, she had taught with Virginia Beach public schools at both John B. Dey Elementary and Birdneck Elementary for a combined total of 31 years. Having a heart and desire to help and serve others, she had been active in the community in various capacities through the years. Among her many enjoyments included service and membership in Hertford United Methodist Church, Snug Harbor Property Owner's Association, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. An avid golfer, she also enjoyed playing with friends at the Links at Mulberry Hill. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, John Worrall Murphy, Jr.; her son, John W. Murphy, III of Clearwater, FL; her daughter, Leslie Norfleet Murphy Walker (husband, Ian) of Charleston, SC; three grandchildren, Andrew, Brittnee, and Patrick, and a great-granddaughter, Hayden. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944, or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF), PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 or online at www.jdrf.org. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
