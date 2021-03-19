Anthony Patrick Costella passed away peacefully at his home on 13 March 2021. A longtime resident of Camden North Carolina. He survived his wife, Ruby Mary Costella, who passed away in 2004. He is outlived by his siblings: Penny Moulton, Jack Costella and William Costella; children: Susan Webb, Angela Williams and Phillip Pelling, and grandchildren: Justin Quinn, Angela Harris, Christopher Webb and twins Joshua and Crystal Pelling. Born in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania to Anthony Costella and Margaret Scuillon. He grew up in Victoria, Texas which he called home. He served 24 years active duty in the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief Hull Technician including service during the Vietnam War. After retirement he spent an additional 19 years civil service at Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a Nuclear Pipe Fitter. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery as per his wishes. If you would like to honor him, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society. Tony was someone who never complained; he dealt with everything in his stride. Always loved; forever missed. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Costella family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.