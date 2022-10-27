Anthony Turner

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO
3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ELIZABETH CITY - Anthony Jerome Turner "Big Ant", age 49, was born in Pasquotank County on June 15, 1973 to the Late Lena M. Turner and Dennis Lister. Anthony exchanged time for eternity on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Regency Care of Larchwood in Cleveland, Ohio. Life celebration Service will take place on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 1:30pm at the St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church located at 605 York Street, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the Stallings Funeral Home on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 27 years, Kenya Wilson-Turner of Elizabeth City, NC; his children, Anthony Z'Kobee "A.Z." Turner of Greensboro, NC; Quintazia Turner of Illinois; and DeRonte' White (Barbara) of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Javon Turner of Elizabeth City, NC and a sister, the late Tisha Turner who proceeded him in death; one nephew, Javonte' Turner of Elizabeth City, NC; one niece, Shaniqua' Felton of Elizabeth City, NC; two great-nephews, Khian Boyd and Amir Turner of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. The remains of our loved one will be entrusted to Stallings Funeral Home of Elizabeth City as they assist the Turner family and Anthony J. Turner as he is laid to rest.
