Antonio Millen Gotera

Antonio Millen Gotera, 88, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Friday, July 22, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born May 4, 1934 in Manolo Fortich Bukidnon, Philippines to the late Carlos Bayani Gotera and Clarissa Millen Gotera. He was married to Louella Mercado Gotera for 65 years. Antonio was a sales associate for Walmart. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Antonio is survived by his wife; Louella, two daughters, Suzanne Gotera Jackson of Elizabeth City, NC, and Socorro Gotera Keyes (Michael) of Antioch, IL; a son, Gustavo Mercado Gotera (Janelyn Gotera) of Cebu City, Philippines; four grandchildren, Sage Keyes, Liam Gotera, Alexa Gotera, and Clarysse Gotera. He is predeceased by a son-in-law, David Allen Jackson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC, officiated by Father Nick Cottrill. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Gotera family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

Tags

