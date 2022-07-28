...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Suffolk,
Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Northampton,
Hertford, Gates and Eastern Currituck Counties.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Antonio Millen Gotera, 88, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Friday, July 22, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born May 4, 1934 in Manolo Fortich Bukidnon, Philippines to the late Carlos Bayani Gotera and Clarissa Millen Gotera. He was married to Louella Mercado Gotera for 65 years. Antonio was a sales associate for Walmart. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Antonio is survived by his wife; Louella, two daughters, Suzanne Gotera Jackson of Elizabeth City, NC, and Socorro Gotera Keyes (Michael) of Antioch, IL; a son, Gustavo Mercado Gotera (Janelyn Gotera) of Cebu City, Philippines; four grandchildren, Sage Keyes, Liam Gotera, Alexa Gotera, and Clarysse Gotera. He is predeceased by a son-in-law, David Allen Jackson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC, officiated by Father Nick Cottrill. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Gotera family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
