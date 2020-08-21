Archie Lee Stokley, Jr.

Archie Chris Lee Stokley, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Archie C. Stokley Jr will be Saturday August 22,2020 at 2pm at Old Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday August 21,2020 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7. He is the son of Archie and Juney Stokley Sr. He was a loving son, brother, father and uncle. Archie graduated from Pasquotank County High school in 2005. He joined Holy Trinity Community church and participated in the church Choir at a young age. He was also apart of the Boy Scouts under Rev. Foster. He was one of the best pool players showing his skills off playing in his father's pool house.
He leaves to cherish his memories his Mother and father Archie and Juney Stokley Sr, his daughter Bless'en Stokley, his Fiance Shanice Jones, one sister Christina Johnson(Torris), nieces and nephew Zynaja Stokley, Nyzaja Johnson, Tazella Johnson, Heavens Johnson, Ausar Johnson. His god mother Suzette Garson and his grandmother Helen Jones and a host of aunts uncles, cousins and friends.