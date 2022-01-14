Archie Stokley, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Archie Stokley Sr will be Saturday January 15, 2022 at Stallings Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be Friday January 14, 2022 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7. Archie worked at Skanska for 27 years besides working he enjoyed shooting pool in his pool room, Talking and joking with friends, and fishing. He will truly be missed by many. He is Proceeded in death by his mother and father Helen Jones and James Webb, one son Archie Stokley Jr, one sister Annett Lister.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife June's Stokley, one daughter Christina Stokley, sisters Jean Francis, Debbie Turner,Tina Turner, brother Dennis Stokley, Garry Brown aunts Baraba Shannon(Tyrone), uncle Henry Stokley(Ida) and a host of nieces and nephews nephews, cousins and friends.